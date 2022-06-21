Parts of Asia looked to crack down on rising coronavirus infections while the United States has begun rolling out COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* A hotel and casino resort in Macau was locked down by authorities with 700 people inside on Tuesday due to a coronavirus infection outbreak on the property, local broadcaster TDM reported. * Thailand said on Friday it would abandon its much-criticised pre-registration process for foreign visitors and no longer require face masks to be worn in public.

* North Korea abruptly stopped importing COVID-19 prevention and control products from China in May, trade data released by Beijing showed, after the country bought face masks and ventilators from its neighbour in previous months. EUROPE

* The European Medicines Agency started a rolling review of a variant-adapted COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna on Friday, as coronavirus cases linked to Omicron sub-variants see an uptick in the region. * British pilots at low-cost airline Ryanair have voted to accept a revised offer on post-COVID-19 pay restoration following negotiations, the BALPA trade union said on Monday.

* German hotels are still limping towards recovery after the pandemic, and lawmakers need to prepare now to be ready for the coming winter, the head of the DEHOGA hospitality body said. AMERICAS

* The rollout in the United States this week of COVID vaccines for children as young as six months is likely to start slowly, and then pick up in the coming days, according to White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha. * Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would carry out his duties at home.

AFRICA & MIDDLE EAST * Saudi Arabia lifted coronavirus travel restrictions on Monday on its citizens travelling to Turkey, India, Ethiopia and Vietnam, state news agency SPA reported.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * A small Chinese study detailed in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal showed neutralising antibodies against some Omicron sub-variants were largely undetectable after two doses of a Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, with a booster shot only partly restoring them.

* A modified coronavirus vaccine that targets the Omicron variant can be administered as a booster dose to broaden immunity, a technical advisory group set up by the World Health Organization said on Friday. * People infected with the earliest version of the Omicron variant, first identified in South Africa in November, may be vulnerable to reinfection with later versions of Omicron even if they have been vaccinated and boosted, new findings suggest.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Japan's government cut its view on factory output for the first time in seven months in June due to the hit to manufacturers from China's hard-handed pandemic response.

* Global airlines hit out at governments on Monday for what the industry's leading ambassador termed their "shambolic" handling of the COVID-19 crisis, and urged nations to rip up the playbook of widespread border closures for any future pandemics. (Compiled by Valentine Baldassari and Uttaresh.V; Editing by Milla Nissi, Subhranshu Sahu, William Maclean)

