Left Menu

Spain detects first local infection with cholera since 1979

A female patient was hospitalised in a private health care facility in Madrid and was later discharged after receiving treatment, a spokesperson for the Madrid health authority said, without providing the hospitalisation dates or other details. She had been infected after drinking water from a property in Toledo, 75 km (47 miles) south of the capital in the region of Castilla La Mancha, and the property has since been closed for safety reasons, according to health officials in that region.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 22-06-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 20:31 IST
Spain detects first local infection with cholera since 1979
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain has detected its first locally acquired case of cholera in over four decades, regional health authorities said on Wednesday, although the infected person has already recovered and no other cases have been reported in the meantime. A female patient was hospitalised in a private health care facility in Madrid and was later discharged after receiving treatment, a spokesperson for the Madrid health authority said, without providing the hospitalisation dates or other details.

She had been infected after drinking water from a property in Toledo, 75 km (47 miles) south of the capital in the region of Castilla La Mancha, and the property has since been closed for safety reasons, according to health officials in that region. Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by the bacteria Vibrio cholerae and can be deadly if left untreated. It is mainly spread by contaminated food and water.

The last big locally transmitted cholera outbreak in Spain was in 1979 when 267 cases were reported mainly in Barcelona and Malaga. Since then, health authorities only registered a few imported cases each year. Punctual surges of the disease are not uncommon, especially in developing countries or war zones where treatment often is not available.

According to the World Health Organization, between 1.3 and 4 million cases of cholera are reported worldwide each year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022