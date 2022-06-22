Left Menu

Cancer care centre launched in south Delhi

The centre is equipped with a 12-bed chemotherapy facility and aims to have programmes for patients focused on mind, bod,y and nutrition, it said.

A cancer care centre by a leading healthcare group was launched on Wednesday in south Delhi.

Noted actor Sharmila Tagore inaugurated it in the presence of senior doctors of Fortis Healthcare.

''It warms my heart to know that the hospital has taken the patient and attendant’s state of mind into consideration while creating this centre. Cancer is already such a tough disease to battle and this establishment provides a comforting atmosphere to the patients in which they can get their treatment done,'' she was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the healthcare group.

The state-of-the-art ''patient-centric'' Fortis Cancer Institute was opened at Defence Colony.

This cancer day-care centre will be led by highly-skilled and experienced oncologists, offering personalised cancer treatment with a focus on providing empathetic care to patients in a positive, warm and comfortable environment, the statement said. The centre is equipped with a 12-bed chemotherapy facility and aims to have programmes for patients focused on mind, bod,y and nutrition, it said.

Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO, Fortis Healthcare, along with other senior doctors were present on the occasion.

