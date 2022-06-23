Left Menu

Austria scraps already-suspended COVID vaccine mandate

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 23-06-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 17:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austria is scrapping an already-suspended COVID-19 vaccine mandate as it has divided the country and is unlikely to raise one of western Europe's lowest vaccination rates, Health Minister Johannes Rauch said on Thursday.

"We have decided as a government to do away with the vaccine mandate," Rauch told a news conference.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

