Odisha's active COVID-19 cases rise to 354

Odisha recorded 73 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 12,89,068, the Health Department said.

The toll remained at 9,126 as there were no fresh deaths.

There are 354 active cases in the state at present.

In the last 24 hours, 36 more people recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 12,79,535.

The positivity rate stood at 0.51 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 14,361 samples.

