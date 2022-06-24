Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* The United States has delivered over 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for children below 5 years old to administration sites, a Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said. * California's top state court has agreed to decide whether employers can be held liable under state law when their workers contract COVID-19 on the job and spread it to their relatives.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2022 00:56 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 00:55 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A "vanishingly small" proportion of COVID-19 funding went to tackling violence against women and girls that spiralled during the pandemic, a United Nations report said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Beijing reported two new local COVID-19 cases on Thursday as of 3 p.m., a local health official said. * Macau extended its COVID-19 restrictions including the closure of bars, cinemas, hair salons and outdoor parks from Thursday, its chief executive said as the world's biggest gambling hub battles to curb a rise in locally transmitted cases.

EUROPE * Austria is dropping compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for adults saying it is unlikely that the measure, suspended since March, would raise one of western Europe's lowest vaccination rates, Health Minister Johannes Rauch said.

* France is facing a new wave of infections fuelled by new variants of the disease, French vaccination chief Alain Fischer said on Wednesday, as daily new cases reached an almost two-month peak the day before at more than 95,000. AMERICAS

* U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is making more COVID-19 tests available for people who are blind or visually impaired, White House COVID-19 response director Ashish Jha said. * The United States has delivered over 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for children below 5 years old to administration sites, a Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said.

* California's top state court has agreed to decide whether employers can be held liable under state law when their workers contract COVID-19 on the job and spread it to their relatives. * Nearly one in five American adults who reported having COVID-19 in the past are still having symptoms of long COVID-19, according to survey data collected in the first two weeks of June, U.S. health officials said.

AFRICA & MIDDLE EAST * South Africa has repealed COVID-19 rules that made masks mandatory in indoor public spaces, limited the size of gatherings and imposed entry requirements at its borders, the health minister said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unanimously voted to recommend use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for children and adolescents aged 6 to 17.

* Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine was endorsed by the European Medicines Agency, although the French company's contract with the European Commission to supply the dose hangs in the balance. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Manufacturing growth is slowing worldwide as China's COVID-19 curbs and Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupt supply chains and keep inflation at the highest in years, while the growing risk of a U.S. recession poses a new threat to the global economy. (Compiled by Valentine Baldassari, Uttaresh.V and Vinay Dwivedi; Edited by Subhranshu Sahu and Shounak Dasgupta)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
2
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
3
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022