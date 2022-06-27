Left Menu

J-K: Follow Covid appropriate behaviour to arrest surge in Covid cases, says health expert

The positivity rate among the tested samples is not high and the authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation, he said.The number of daily positive cases as well as active cases has been on the rise in Jammu and Kashmir for the past two weeks.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-06-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 13:43 IST
J-K: Follow Covid appropriate behaviour to arrest surge in Covid cases, says health expert
Top infectious diseases expert in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday asked people in the union territory to follow Covid's appropriate behavior in the wake of the rise in coronavirus cases.

''The rising numbers call for the adoption of measures like the use of masks and frequent hand washing in the exercise of abundant caution for prevention of the spread of respiratory viruses in general and SARS CoV2 in particular,'' Director, SKIMS, Professor Parvaiz A Koul said in a statement.

He, however, said there was no need to panic as the situation was not worrisome.

''The situation is not worrisome as the positivity rate so far is not that high. Hence, there is no need to panic but lowering guard and paying no heed to Covid guidelines can degenerate the situation,'' he added.

Kaul advised people to exercise caution in the face of recent reports of the increased number of COVID-19 cases from various parts of the country.

He said modeling studies from credible institutes like the IHME, and the University of Washington do not predict any fresh Covid wave in the immediate future for the region of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.

''However, exercising caution is clearly beneficial so that we avoid any upsurge in the cases. The positivity rate among the tested samples is not high and the authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation,'' he said.

The number of daily positive cases as well as active cases have been on the rise in Jammu and Kashmir for the past two weeks. The number of active Covid cases, which had fallen to 60 two weeks ago, crossed 300 on Sunday.

