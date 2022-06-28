Left Menu

Assam's COVID positivity rate rises to 6.71%

So far, Assam has reported 7,24,647 cases. A total of 7,16,353 patients have recovered.The increase in cases comes amid a devastating flood that has ravaged the state.A total of 6,639 COVID-19 patients have so far died in the Northeastern state.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-06-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 15:18 IST
Assam's COVID positivity rate rises to 6.71%
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam reported 60 new COVID-19 cases with the positivity rate rising to 6.71 percent, as per the National Health Mission (NHM).

The active cases rose to 306 from 256 with the detection of the new cases in the last 24 hours, it said.

Kamrup (Metro) district, comprising primarily Guwahati city, reported the highest number of cases at 45, it added.

Since June 19, the state has reported 308 new cases reported. So far, Assam has reported 7,24,647 cases. A total of 7,16,353 patients have recovered.

The increase in cases comes amid a devastating flood that has ravaged the state.

A total of 6,639 COVID-19 patients have so far died in the Northeastern state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022