WHO warns 'sustained transmission' of monkeypox risks vulnerable groups
The World Health Organization said "sustained transmission" of monkeypox worldwide could see the virus begin to move into high-risk groups, like pregnant women, immunocompromised people and children. "I'm concerned about sustained transmission because it would suggest that the virus establishing itself and it could move into high risk groups including children, the immunocompromised and pregnant women," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The World Health Organization said "sustained transmission" of monkeypox worldwide could see the virus begin to move into high-risk groups, like pregnant women, immunocompromised people and children. WHO said on Wednesday it is investigating reports of infected children, including two cases in the United Kingdom, as well as following up reports in Spain and France. None of the cases in children have been severe.
The virus has now been identified in more than 50 new countries outside the countries in Africa where it is endemic. Cases are also rising in those countries, said WHO, calling for testing to be ramped up. "I'm concerned about sustained transmission because it would suggest that the virus establishing itself and it could move into high risk groups including children, the immunocompromised and pregnant women," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United Kingdom
- The World Health Organization
- France
- Spain
- Africa
- Tedros Adhanom
ALSO READ
Defending champ France loses to Croatia in Nations League
Soccer-England's Kane discusses Qatar stance with Dane Eriksen, France's Lloris
Adani ropes in TotalEnergies of France for its USD 50 bn green hydrogen venture
Soccer-France in troubled waters after rough month of June
France's Macron urges French to give him a "solid majority" in elections