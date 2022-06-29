Left Menu

Four naval sailors injured at INS Eksila, Visakhapatnam

Four naval sailors injured when they were engaged in testing of a gas turbine at INS Eksila, an overhauling location near a zinc factory at Visakhapatnam early Wednesday.According to an Eastern Naval Command release here, the injured personnel are being treated at the naval hospital INHS Kalyani near the naval base and are out of danger.A Naval official said, while the sailors engaged in testing work at the gas turbine at INS Eksila, they got injured.

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 29-06-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 20:09 IST
Four naval sailors injured at INS Eksila, Visakhapatnam
  • Country:
  • India

Four naval sailors injured when they were engaged in testing of a gas turbine at INS Eksila, an overhauling location near a zinc factory at Visakhapatnam early Wednesday.

According to an Eastern Naval Command release here, the injured personnel are being treated at the naval hospital INHS Kalyani near the naval base and are out of danger.

A Naval official said, while the sailors engaged in testing work at the gas turbine at INS Eksila, they got injured. However, he did not clarify how they got wounded. INS Eksila is a gas turbine testing location of the naval base in the city. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the incident, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022