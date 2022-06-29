Four naval sailors injured at INS Eksila, Visakhapatnam

Four naval sailors injured when they were engaged in testing of a gas turbine at INS Eksila, an overhauling location near a zinc factory at Visakhapatnam early Wednesday.

According to an Eastern Naval Command release here, the injured personnel are being treated at the naval hospital INHS Kalyani near the naval base and are out of danger.

A Naval official said, while the sailors engaged in testing work at the gas turbine at INS Eksila, they got injured. However, he did not clarify how they got wounded. INS Eksila is a gas turbine testing location of the naval base in the city. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the incident, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)