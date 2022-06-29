Left Menu

Over 1,000 COVID cases in West Bengal after more than four months, positivity at 12.74%

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-06-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 22:52 IST
West Bengal reported over a thousand new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday for the first time in more than four months as 1,424 people tested positive, the Health Department said The positivity rate jumped to 12.74 per cent from Tuesday's 9.92 per cent, it said.

The new cases were detected after testing 11,176 samples.

There are 5,885 active COVID-19 cases in the state at present.

The state also reported two new deaths, taking the toll to 21,218.

So far, the state has reported 20,27,901 COVID-19 cases. Altogether, 20,00,798 people have recovered, including 296 in the last 24 hours.

