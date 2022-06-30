FACTBOX-Monkeypox cases around the world

More than 50 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases exceeded 5,100.

Monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in west and central Africa and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere. Below is a list of non-endemic countries that have so far reported monkeypox cases:

ASIA-PACIFIC * AUSTRALIA had confirmed 12 cases as of June 29.

* SINGAPORE reported first case on June 22. * SOUTH KOREA reported two cases on June 22.

* TAIWAN confirmed its first case on June 24. EUROPE

* AUSTRIA had confirmed 20 cases as of June 24. * BELGIUM had detected 117 cases by June 28.

* BULGARIA had confirmed two cases as of June 23. * CROATIA reported its first case on June 23.

* CZECH REPUBLIC had confirmed eight cases as of June 30. * DENMARK had confirmed 18 cases by June 29.

* ESTONIA confirmed its first case on June 28. * FINLAND had confirmed four cases as of June 21.

* FRANCE had confirmed 440 cases by June 28. * GEORGIA confirmed its first case on June 15.

* GERMANY had reported 969 cases by June 30. * GIBRALTAR confirmed its first case on June 1.

* GREECE had confirmed three cases by June 23. * HUNGARY had confirmed 12 cases by June 23.

* ICELAND had reported four cases as of June 29. * IRELAND had confirmed 28 cases as of June 23.

* ITALY had detected 159 cases as of June 28. * LATVIA confirmed its first case on June 3, a second on June 8.

* LUXEMBOURG had confirmed three case as of June 24. * MALTA had confirmed two cases as of June 17.

* The NETHERLANDS had confirmed 257 cases as of June 27. * NORWAY had reported four cases by June 16.

* POLAND had reported 12 cases by June 15. * PORTUGAL confirmed 11 new cases on June 30, bringing its total to 402.

* ROMANIA had confirmed 11 cases as of June 29. * SERBIA reported first case on June 17.

* SLOVENIA had reported nine cases as of June 28. * SPAIN had confirmed 800 cases by June 27.

* SWEDEN had confirmed 13 cases by June 23. * SWITZERLAND had confirmed 81 cases as of June 29.

* The UNITED KINGDOM had 1,076 confirmed cases as of June 23, including 1,035 in England, 27 in Scotland, five in Northern Ireland and nine in Wales. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

* ISRAEL had reported 38 cases as of June 29. * LEBANON announced first case on June 20.

* MOROCCO reported first case on June 2. * SOUTH AFRICA confirmed its second case on June 28.

* The UNITED ARAB EMIRATES had reported 13 infections as of June 15. * TURKEY reported first case on June 30.

AMERICAS * ARGENTINA had confirmed four cases as of June 23.

* BRAZIL had confirmed 21 cases as of June 29. * CANADA had confirmed 276 infections as of June 29.

* CHILE had reported six cases as of June 24. * COLOMBIA reported three case on June 24.

* MEXICO had confirmed seven cases as of June 28 and suspects two more. * The UNITED STATES had confirmed 351 cases in 27 states and the District of Colombia by June 29.

* PERU confirmed first case on June 27. * VENEZUELA confirmed its first case on June 12.

Sources: Data from World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Reuters stories, releases from local authorities (Compiled by Alizee Degorce, Andrey Sychev and Louise Rasmussen in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

