Jammu and Kashmir logs 76 fresh COVID-19 cases

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-07-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 22:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
With 76 fresh cases, Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,55,333 on Sunday, while no new deaths due to the viral disease were reported, officials said here.

The Covid death toll in the Union Territory stands at 4,756, they said.

Of the fresh cases, 46 were reported from the Jammu division and 30 from the Kashmir valley, the officials said.

There are 578 active coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir, they said, adding that 4,49,999 people have so far recovered from the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

