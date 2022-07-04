Assam reports 74 COVID-19 cases

Left Menu

Assam has reported 74 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,24,926, according to the National Health Mission NHM bulletin. The positivity rate has increased to 8.89 percent on Sunday as against the previous day 8.15 percent, it said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-07-2022 10:48 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 10:47 IST
Assam has reported 74 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,24,926, according to the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

The positivity rate has increased to 8.89 percent on Sunday as against the previous day's 8.15 percent, it said. The number of active COVID-19 cases has increased to 574 as against the previous day's 550, the bulletin said.

Kamrup (Metro) district reported the highest of 56 cases followed by six in Darrang, five in Goalpara, and two in Dibrugarh among others.

After a lull of more than three months, there has been a surge in the number of COVID cases with 775 new cases reported since June 19 Kamrup Metro district, comprising primarily of Guwahati city, reported 552 cases alone. A total of 7,16,548 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while the COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.82 percent.

A total of 2,83,92,854 samples have been so far tested in the state, according to the bulletin.

Altogether 4,66,68,112 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 2,45,69,284 first dose, 2,13,97,313 second dose and 7,01,515 precaution dose have been administered so far, according to the bulletin.

In Assam, 6,639 COVID deaths have been reported while 1347 positive patients have died due to other reasons since 2020.

