Kin allege medical negligence in death of woman, newborn; case registered

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 04-07-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 19:30 IST
Police on Monday registered a case against three doctors of a private hospital near here for their alleged medical negligence that led to the death of a 23-year-old woman and her newborn.

The woman hailing from Thathamangalam was admitted to the hospital in Yakkara a few days ago after complaining of labour pain and the new-born died soon after the birth.

The woman died on Monday leading to protests by her kin alleging medical negligence on the part of the doctors who treated her.

Senior police officials and revenue authorities reached the spot after the relatives refused to hand over the body for post-mortem examination.

The protesting relatives were pacified by the authorities assuring stringent action if lapses are found in the post-mortem.

The doctors have been booked under IPC Section 304(a) (Causing death by negligence).

