Delhi reports 420 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

The national capital witnessed a dip in the new COVID-19 cases with 420 fresh COVID cases recorded in the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin by the Delhi government on Monday. The active cases stand in the city at 2,938 with a daily positivity rate of 5.25 per cent. One patient succumbed to the virus, with this the death toll in the capital at 26,272.

Delhi reported 648 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 4.29 per cent. With this, the active cases in the city are reduced from 3,268 cases on Sunday to 2,938 today. As many as 749 COVID patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic to 19,08,223.

The bulletin said that 3,91,23,969 tests for coronavirus have been conducted so far and 8,002 persons were tested against the disease in the last 24 hours. Delhi administered 9,701 doses of COVID vaccines in the last 24 hours out of which 518 beneficiaries got their first dose while 1,470 people received their second dose of the vaccine.

The bulletin said 7,713 beneficiaries were vaccinated with precaution dose in the last 24 hours, taking the total beneficiaries to 16,66,496. Meanwhile, India on Monday reported 16,135 cases with a daily case positivity rate of 4.85 per cent, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Active cases now constitute 0.26 per cent of the country's total positive cases and stand at 1,13,864. On Sunday, as many as 16,103 new COVID infections were reported in India.

According to Health Ministry, a total of 13,958 people recovered from COVID, taking the recovery rate currently at 98.53 per cent taking to total COVID recoveries to 4,28,79,477. As many as 24 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,25,223. (ANI)

