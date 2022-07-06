Left Menu

WHO: More than 6,000 monkeypox cases reported, emergency meeting set

At its previous meeting on June 27, the committee decided that the outbreak, which has seen cases rising both in the African countries where it usually spreads and globally, was not yet a health emergency. "I continue to be concerned by the scale and spread of the virus across the world," Tedros said, adding that a lack of testing meant that there were likely many more cases going unreported.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 21:40 IST
More than 6,000 cases of monkeypox have now been reported from 58 countries in the current outbreak, the World Health Organization said.

Monkeypox, a usually mild viral infection that causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions, has been spreading worldwide since early May. The fatality rate in previous outbreaks in Africa of the strain currently spreading has been around 1%, but so far this outbreak seems to be less lethal in the non-endemic countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

