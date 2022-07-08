China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier

China reported 478 new coronavirus cases for July 7, of which 97 were symptomatic and 381 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday. That compared with 409 new cases a day earlier - 124 symptomatic and 285 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Thursday, mainland China had confirmed 226,397 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported no new local symptomatic cases, compared with four a day earlier, and zero local asymptomatic cases versus zero the previous day, the local government said. Shanghai reported 17 new local symptomatic cases, compared with 32 a day earlier, and 28 local asymptomatic cases versus 22 the previous day, local government data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)