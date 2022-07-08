Left Menu

Nagaland reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 08-07-2022
Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 35,541 on Friday as seven more persons tested positive for the infection while one new fatality pushed the death toll to 762, a health department official said.

Dimapur district reported five cases while Mokokchung and Peren district logged one case each, said State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Dr Nyanthung Kikon.

With no restrictions in place and people not adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, the positive cases in the state are being detected regularly, he said.

Two patients – one each in Mokokchung and Peren district recovered from the infection taking the total number of recovered patients in the state to 33,255.

The COVID-19 recovery rate is now 93.57 per cent, he said.

The state now has 31 active COVID-19 patients, while 1,493 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Nagaland has so far tested a total of 4,75,155 samples for the infection.

Over 18,39,370 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state till Thursday, said State Immunization Officer Dr Ritu Thurr.

