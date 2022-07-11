Ex-Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy tests positive for COVID-19

Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolation.

''Following symptoms of light fever & body pain, I underwent Covid test. The results have come positive. Doctors have advice me for home isolation & treatment,'' the JD(S) second-in-command tweeted.

He added that as per doctor's advice, he will undergo treatment at home for next 10 days.

''I appeal all not to visit me. Please do not mean it otherwise. I also request those who came in contact with me in the 3-4 days to get tested for Covid without fail,'' he said.

