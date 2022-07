The Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, Set up by WISH and Microsoft, was Handed Over to Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India – Business Wire India WISH CEO Mr. Rajesh Ranjan Singh formally handed over the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) established at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, to the GIMS Director, Dr. (Brig.) Rakesh Gupta. The staff of GIMS, WISH, and Microsoft attended this handover ceremony.

Dr. Gupta expressed his gratitude to WISH and Microsoft for equipping the hospital with specialized pediatric ICU care, which helped the hospital and the patients immensely during the second wave of COVID-19. It was a heart-warming moment for the WISH and Microsoft team to witness how this collaboration was helping to save precious little lives at the PICU.

Dr. (Brig.) Gupta said that during the second wave, when the health infrastructure of Delhi and the National Capital Region were under tremendous pressure, the partnership between GIMS, WISH, and Microsoft worked like a boon for the little lives. He thanked the two partners, WISH and Microsoft, for their timely support.

This crucial support provided by Microsoft India and WISH at a defining moment during the COVID pandemic helped GIMS to save many lives! To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Dr. (Brig.) Rakesh Gupta, Director, GIMS; Mr. Rajesh Ranjan Singh, CEO, WISH; Mr. Mohammad Asif, Program Manager, Microsoft India; and Dr. Amit Sharma, CMS, GIMS, at the handing-over ceremony of PICU PWR PWR

