Shanghai reports 42 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 5 symptomatic for July 13

Shanghai reported 42 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for July 13, down from 50 a day earlier, while local symptomatic cases were five, the same as yesterday, the city government said on Thursday.

No new cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared to zero cases the day before. Shanghai recorded zero COVID-19-related deaths for July 13, unchanged from a day earlier.

