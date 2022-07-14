Left Menu

Shanghai reports 42 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 5 symptomatic for July 13

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 14-07-2022 05:22 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 05:22 IST
Shanghai reports 42 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 5 symptomatic for July 13
  • Country:
  • China

Shanghai reported 42 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for July 13, down from 50 a day earlier, while local symptomatic cases were five, the same as yesterday, the city government said on Thursday.

No new cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared to zero cases the day before. Shanghai recorded zero COVID-19-related deaths for July 13, unchanged from a day earlier.

Also Read: Widespread relief for Shanghai's restaurant sector as dine-in resumes

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; NASA draws back the curtain on the Webb space telescope's first full-color images and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti
4
Health News Roundup: White House urges COVID boosters to protect against spreading BA.5 subvariant; San Francisco reaches $58 million opioid settlement with Teva, Allergan and more

Health News Roundup: White House urges COVID boosters to protect against spr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022