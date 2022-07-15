Left Menu

MP govt to hold campaign to administer booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Jul 21

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-07-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 15:02 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government will begin a fortnightly campaign to administer the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from July 21, an official said on Friday.

Booster doses will be administered to people who have completed six months after the two initial doses of the vaccine against the disease.

Reviewing the preparations for the campaign, which will be organized every fortnight in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday directed health department officials to prepare a perfect plan for administering booster doses to eligible persons.

Chouhan urged people to make the campaign successful the same way they did for the first two doses to create a record in the country, the official said.

The first phase of the campaign will be from July 21 to 25, he said.

State Health Minister Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary and Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang among others attended the meeting.

Chouhan also directed that an awareness campaign be organized on the issue by roping in public representatives, social organizations, members of the Jan Abhiyan Parishad, and crisis management committees.

The chief minister reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state, which currently has 928 active cases. Testing has been increased continuously in the state.

Compared to other districts, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Sehore, and Gwalior have reported more infections, the officials informed in the meeting.

