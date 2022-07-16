Left Menu

Odisha reports highest single day spike in COVID-19 cases in 5 months

Khurda, where the capital Bhubaneswar is situated, reported the highest number of 361 coronavirus cases, followed by 135 in Cuttack and 111 in Sundargarh. The state now has 5,376 active cases, while 12,83,683 people recovered from the disease, including 514 in the last 24 hours. Odisha's test positivity rate was 5.45 percent with new cases detected from 19,542 samples that were tested.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-07-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 14:47 IST
Odisha reports highest single day spike in COVID-19 cases in 5 months
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha recorded over 1,065 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in five months on Saturday pushing the caseload in the disease to 12,98,240, the state health department said.

It was the second consecutive day that the state recorded over 1000 coronavirus cases, it said in a bulletin.

The highest number of cases in the past five months was 1148 which was recorded on February 13, it said. On Friday Odisha logged 1043 cases. The state's coronavirus toll remained at 9,128 with no reports of any fresh fatality. A total of 53 patients with the infection have died due to comorbidities so far. Khurda, where the capital Bhubaneswar is situated, reported the highest number of 361 coronavirus cases, followed by 135 in Cuttack and 111 in Sundargarh.

The state now has 5,376 active cases, while 12,83,683 people recovered from the disease, including 514 in the last 24 hours.

Odisha's test positivity rate was 5.45 percent with new cases detected from 19,542 samples that were tested. As many as 122 children were among the new patients, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global
4
Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022