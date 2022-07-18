Maha: Over 22,700 children in 0-6 month age group have died between Jan 2021 and May 2022

Over 22,700 children below the age of six months have died in Maharashtra between January 2021 and May-end this year, the state's Family Welfare Department has said in reply to a Right to Information query.

The department said the 22,751 deaths over a span of 17 months include 19,673 cases where the infant was stillborn.

As per the reply, Mumbai recorded the maximum deaths at 1,898, followed by 1,741 in Nagpur, 1,349 in Aurangabad, 1,127 in Nashik, 1,181 in Pune, 1,049 in Akola, 1,026 in Nandurbar and 1,015in Thane.

The districts which recorded the lowest number of child deaths were Sindhudurg at 64, Vashim at 89 and Latur at 125, the reply to NGO Samadhan's RTI query stated.

