Five Safdarjung doctors debarred from duty after pregnant woman delivers baby outside hospital

The Union Health Ministry sought a report from Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC ) Safdarjung hospital after a woman delivers a baby outside the hospital, and five doctors have been debarred from their duties. In a statement Union Ministry of Health and family welfare, "On the direction of Union Health Minister a team from the Union Health Ministry visited Safdarjang Hospital for fact finding in the matter of the delivery incident that took place at SJH today morning. Five of the doctors have been debarred from duties till a high-level probe in the matter is completed. The lady and the newborn are currently in the care of the SJH hospital."

The woman who delivered the baby outside the hospital was referred to Safdarjung on Monday. According to the Hospital PRO Poonam Dhanda, "Safdarjung has no refusal policy, the pregnant woman was examined yesterday at 5:45 pm and offered admission but didn't return with admission papers."

"The next day a senior resident on morning duty was informed that a patient was delivering outside the hospital. A team was sent and the delivery was taken care of," she said further. The Union Health Ministry has ordered a high-level probe into this major lapse."It has been brought to the notice of the Safdarjung Hospital and VMMC that a pregnant woman delivered a baby outside the GRR on July 19, 2022. She was examined by the senior resident on duty at 5.45 PM on July 18, 2022 in GRR," said in a letter issued by Dr SV Arya, Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung hospital to Dr Anjali Dabral, Professor and Hod, Obs and Gynae

"In view of the above, you are requested to submit a detailed report within 48 hours on the above issue," it said. In a show cause notice by Principal, VMMC to Dr Archana Misra and Dr Anjali has said, "The matter has been viewed seriously by the administration."

"In view of the above, you are directed to give your explanation within 24 hours of receipt of this show cause notice that why necessary disciplinary action may not be initiated against you," it said further. Earlier on Tuesday morning, a woman delivered her baby on the floor outside the emergency department of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. (ANI)

