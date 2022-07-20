FACTBOX-Monkeypox cases around the world

More than 60 countries in which monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases cross 14,300.

Monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in west and central Africa and only occasionally spreads elsewhere. Below is a list of non-endemic countries that have so far reported monkeypox cases:

ASIA-PACIFIC * AUSTRALIA had confirmed 41 cases as of July 19.

* NEW ZEALAND reported its second case on July 12. * SINGAPORE had confirmed six cases as of July 14.

* SOUTH KOREA reported two cases on June 22. * TAIWAN confirmed its first case on June 24.

* INDIA reported its first case on July 14. EUROPE

* AUSTRIA had confirmed 83 cases as of July 15. * BELGIUM had detected 311 cases by July 18.

* BOSNIA reported its first case on July 13. * BULGARIA had confirmed three cases as of June 30.

* CROATIA had reported three cases on July 13. * CZECH REPUBLIC had confirmed 12 cases as of July 14.

* DENMARK had confirmed 46 cases by July 20. * ESTONIA had confirmed four cases by July 18.

* FINLAND had confirmed 13 cases as of July 11. * FRANCE had confirmed 912 cases by July 12.

* GEORGIA confirmed its first case on June 15. * GERMANY had reported 2,110 cases by July 20.

* GIBRALTAR had confirmed four cases as of July 13. * GREECE had confirmed 13 cases by July 15.

* HUNGARY had confirmed 30 cases by July 15. * ICELAND had reported six cases as of July 7.

* IRELAND had confirmed 54 cases as of July 13. * ITALY had detected 339 cases as of July 15.

* LATVIA confirmed its second case on June 8. * LUXEMBOURG had confirmed eight cases as of July 13.

* MALTA had confirmed nine cases as of July 13. * The NETHERLANDS had confirmed 656 cases as of July 18.

* NORWAY had reported 46 cases by July 20. * POLAND had reported 22 cases by July 14.

* PORTUGAL had confirmed 515 cases as of July 13. * ROMANIA had confirmed 19 cases as of July 19.

* RUSSIA confirmed its first case on July 12. * SERBIA reported first case on June 17.

* SLOVENIA had reported 19 cases as of July 14. * SLOVAKIA confirmed its first case on July 7.

* SPAIN had confirmed 3,125 cases by July 19. * SWEDEN had confirmed 58 cases by July 13.

* SWITZERLAND had confirmed 213 cases as of July 19. * The UNITED KINGDOM had 2,137 confirmed cases as of July 19, including 2,050 in England, 51 in Scotland, 13 in Northern Ireland and 23 in Wales.

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA * ISRAEL had reported 102 cases as of July 19.

* LEBANON announced its first case on June 20. * MOROCCO reported first case on June 2.

* SAUDI ARABIA detected its first case on July 14. * SOUTH AFRICA confirmed its third case on July 11.

* The UNITED ARAB EMIRATES had reported 13 infections as of June 15. * TURKEY reported first case on June 30.

AMERICAS * ARGENTINA had confirmed 12 cases as of July 13.

* The BAHAMAS confirmed the first case on June 24. * BRAZIL had confirmed 449 cases as of July 19.

* CANADA had confirmed 604 infections as of July 19. * CHILE had reported 27 cases as of July 18.

* COLOMBIA had reported seven cases as of July 14. * the DOMINICAN REPUBLIC confirmed its first case on July 6.

* ECUADOR confirmed its first case on July 6. * JAMAICA confirmed its first case on July 6.

* MEXICO had confirmed 39 cases as of July 14. * PANAMA confirmed its first case on July 4.

* PERU had confirmed 95 cases by July 18. * The UNITED STATES had confirmed 2,108 cases by July 19.

* VENEZUELA confirmed its first case on June 12. Sources: Data from World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Reuters stories, releases from local authorities

