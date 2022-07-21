Left Menu

Spain confirms case of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever

Tickbites or contact with animal blood or tissue are frequent causes of the disease, which generates symptoms including fever, muscle ache, dizziness, sore eyes, light sensitivity, vomiting and a sore throat in the early stages and can lead to organ failure and internal bleeding. Spain detected its first case of CCHF in 2011 and a Spanish man died in 2016 after being diagnosed with the disease following a tick bite.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 21-07-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 21:25 IST
Spain confirms case of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Spain

A middle-aged man has been admitted to hospital in Spain's Castile and Leon region after being diagnosed with Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF), authorities said on Thursday. The disease, which has a fatality rate between 10% and 40% according to the World Health Organization (WHO), was first detected in Crimea in 1944.

It is often found in Africa, the Balkans, the Middle East and Asia and more rarely elsewhere in Europe. It can transmit between humans by close contact with blood or bodily fluids, the WHO says. In the latest Spanish case, the man was first admitted to a local hospital in the northwestern city of Leon when he showed symptoms of the disease after being bitten by a tick, and was later transferred to another hospital on a military plane on Thursday, the Defense Ministry said.

"He has a tick bite and remains in a stable condition, despite the clinical severity that this pathology implies," local health authorities said in a statement. Tickbites or contact with animal blood or tissue are frequent causes of the disease, which generates symptoms including fever, muscle ache, dizziness, sore eyes, light sensitivity, vomiting and a sore throat in the early stages and can lead to organ failure and internal bleeding.

Spain detected its first case of CCHF in 2011 and a Spanish man died in 2016 after being diagnosed with the disease following a tick bite.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022