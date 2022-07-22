China's Shenzhen reports 7 symptomatic, 13 asymptomatic COVID cases for July 21

China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 20 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Thursday, down from 22 a day earlier, official data showed on Friday.

Of Thursday's local infections, seven were confirmed to be symptomatic, while 13 were asymptomatic, the Guangdong Provincial Health Commission said.

