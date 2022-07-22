Left Menu

India's COVID vaccination coverage exceeds 201.30 crore

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded a total of 201.30 crores, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 11:00 IST
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded a total of 201.30 crores, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. A total of 37,06,997 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Currently, the nation's active caseload stands at 1,49,482 with a recovery rate of 98.46 per cent. The total recoveries in the last 24 hours totalled 21,219 and with this, the total recoveries graphed to 4,31,71,653.

India saw a slight rise in the cases and recorded 21,880 new infections in the last 24 hours. The nation has been witnessing a weekly Positivity Rate of 4.51 per cent with a daily positivity rate of 4.42 per cent.

A total of 87.16 crore tests have been conducted so far with 4,95,359 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on 16th January 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, and advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. (ANI)

