Monkeypox cases around the world

Around 65 countries in which monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases cross 15,600.

The rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization's highest level of alert, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Saturday. The illness, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in west and central Africa and only occasionally spreads elsewhere. Below is a list of non-endemic countries that have so far reported monkeypox cases:

ASIA-PACIFIC * AUSTRALIA had confirmed 41 cases as of July 19.

* NEW ZEALAND reported its second case on July 12. * SINGAPORE had confirmed six cases as of July 14.

* SOUTH KOREA reported two cases on June 22. * TAIWAN confirmed its first case on June 24.

* THAILAND confirmed its first case on July 21. * INDIA reported its first case on July 14.

EUROPE * AUSTRIA had confirmed 88 cases as of July 20.

* BELGIUM had detected 312 cases by July 20. * BOSNIA reported its first case on July 13.

* BULGARIA had confirmed three cases as of June 30. * CROATIA had reported six cases by July 20.

* CZECH REPUBLIC had confirmed 14 cases as of July 20. * DENMARK had confirmed 48 cases by July 21.

* ESTONIA had confirmed four cases by July 18. * FINLAND had confirmed 13 cases as of July 11.

* FRANCE had confirmed 1,453 cases by July 19. * GEORGIA confirmed its first case on June 15.

* GERMANY had reported 2,191 cases by July 21. * GIBRALTAR had confirmed five cases as of July 20.

* GREECE had confirmed 18 cases by July 20. * HUNGARY had confirmed 32 cases by July 20.

* ICELAND had reported seven cases as of July 20. * IRELAND had confirmed 69 cases as of July 20.

* ITALY had detected 407 cases as of July 23. * LATVIA confirmed its second case on June 8.

* LUXEMBOURG had confirmed 10 cases as of July 20. * MALTA had confirmed 17 cases as of July 20.

* The NETHERLANDS had confirmed 712 cases as of July 21. * NORWAY had reported 46 cases by July 20.

* POLAND had reported 40 cases by July 20. * PORTUGAL had confirmed 515 cases as of July 13.

* ROMANIA had confirmed 19 cases as of July 19. * RUSSIA confirmed its first case on July 12.

* SERBIA had reported five cases as of July 20. * SLOVENIA had reported 26 cases as of July 20.

* SLOVAKIA had confirmed two cases as of July 20. * SPAIN had confirmed 3,125 cases by July 19.

* SWEDEN had confirmed 77 cases by July 21. * SWITZERLAND had confirmed 216 cases as of July 20.

* The UNITED KINGDOM had 2,137 confirmed cases as of July 19, including 2,050 in England, 51 in Scotland, 13 in Northern Ireland and 23 in Wales. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

* ISRAEL had reported 102 cases as of July 19. * LEBANON announced its first case on June 20.

* MOROCCO reported first case on June 2. * SAUDI ARABIA detected its first case on July 14.

* SOUTH AFRICA confirmed its third case on July 11. * The UNITED ARAB EMIRATES had reported 13 infections as of June 15.

* TURKEY reported first case on June 30. AMERICAS

* ARGENTINA had confirmed 12 cases as of July 13. * The BAHAMAS confirmed first case on June 24.

* BERMUDA confirmed first case on July 21. * BRAZIL had confirmed 607 cases as of July 21.

* CANADA had confirmed 615 infections as of July 20. * CHILE had reported 27 cases as of July 18.

* COLOMBIA had reported 10 cases as of July 21. * DOMINICAN REPUBLIC confirmed its second case on July 20.

* ECUADOR confirmed its second case on July 19. * JAMAICA confirmed its first case on July 6.

* MEXICO had confirmed 39 cases as of July 14. * PANAMA confirmed its first case on July 4.

* PERU had confirmed 143 cases by July 21. * PUERTO RICO had confirmed eight cases as of July 15.

* The UNITED STATES had confirmed 2,593 cases by July 21. * VENEZUELA confirmed its first case on June 12.

Sources: Data from World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Reuters stories, releases from local authorities (Compiled by Alizee Degorce, Andrey Sychev and Louise Rasmussen in Gdansk Editing by Milla Nissi, Barbara Lewis, Jonathan Oatis and Frances Kerry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)