AYUSH minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates vaccination centre for children at AIIA
Union Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday inaugurated the vaccination centre for children at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi.
Union Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday inaugurated the vaccination centre for children at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi. He also launched the Bal Raksha mobile app, which is aimed at creating awareness of paediatric preventive healthcare through Ayurveda intervention amongst parents, said a press release by AYUSH.
The application will also collect feedback from parents regarding the impact of the kit on their children's health and immunity, as per the statement. Sonowal paid tribute to the late Dr Sanjay Gupta, who served as H.O.D. at Shalya Tantra Department of AIIA, before he died due to Covid in 2020.
The minister also addressed students at the institute and motivated them by sharing insights on how Ayurveda has now gained global acceptance and what it means for students pursuing Ayurveda studies. Director, AIIA, Dr Tanuja Manoj Nesari, along with faculty members welcomed Sonowal on his arrival. Jai Devi Kaushal, MLA from Malihabad, UP, was also present at the occasion.
The All India Institute of Ayurveda, an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of AYUSH, aims at bringing synergy between the traditional wisdom of Ayurveda and modern tools and technology. (ANI)
