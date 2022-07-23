Left Menu

AYUSH minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates vaccination centre for children at AIIA

Union Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday inaugurated the vaccination centre for children at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 22:42 IST
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday inaugurated the vaccination centre for children at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi. He also launched the Bal Raksha mobile app, which is aimed at creating awareness of paediatric preventive healthcare through Ayurveda intervention amongst parents, said a press release by AYUSH.

The application will also collect feedback from parents regarding the impact of the kit on their children's health and immunity, as per the statement. Sonowal paid tribute to the late Dr Sanjay Gupta, who served as H.O.D. at Shalya Tantra Department of AIIA, before he died due to Covid in 2020.

The minister also addressed students at the institute and motivated them by sharing insights on how Ayurveda has now gained global acceptance and what it means for students pursuing Ayurveda studies. Director, AIIA, Dr Tanuja Manoj Nesari, along with faculty members welcomed Sonowal on his arrival. Jai Devi Kaushal, MLA from Malihabad, UP, was also present at the occasion.

The All India Institute of Ayurveda, an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of AYUSH, aims at bringing synergy between the traditional wisdom of Ayurveda and modern tools and technology. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

