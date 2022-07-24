Left Menu

COVID-19: Nashik records 113 new cases; active count at 712

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 24-07-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 18:38 IST
COVID-19: Nashik records 113 new cases; active count at 712
  • Country:
  • India

Nashik district in Maharashtra reported 113 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, which raised its cumulative count to 4,79,136, health officials said. As the virus did not claim any life during the day, the death toll remained unchanged at 8,902, they said.

So far, 4,69,522 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, of whom 93 recovered during the day.

The number of active cases in the district is 712, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global
4
NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis missions

NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis mi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022