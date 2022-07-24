COVID-19: Nashik records 113 new cases; active count at 712

Nashik district in Maharashtra reported 113 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, which raised its cumulative count to 4,79,136, health officials said. As the virus did not claim any life during the day, the death toll remained unchanged at 8,902, they said.

So far, 4,69,522 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, of whom 93 recovered during the day.

The number of active cases in the district is 712, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)