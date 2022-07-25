Left Menu

China's Shenzhen reports 8 symptomatic, 13 asymptomatic COVID cases for July 24

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2022 06:32 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 06:32 IST
China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 21 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Sunday, up from 19 a day earlier, official data showed on Monday.

Of Sunday's local infections, eight were confirmed to be symptomatic, while 13 were asymptomatic, the Shenzhen Health Commission said. Of the new Shenzhen cases, all except five were found in quarantined areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

