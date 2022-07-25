Biden's COVID symptoms have 'almost completely' resolved, his physician says
25-07-2022
U.S. President Joe Biden's COVID-19 symptoms have now "almost completely" resolved, his physician said in a memo on Monday.
Biden tested positive for COVID on Thursday.
"When questioned, at this point he only notes some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness," Biden's physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, said in a memo released by the White House.
