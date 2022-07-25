Biden's COVID symptoms have 'almost completely' resolved, his physician says

U.S. President Joe Biden's COVID-19 symptoms have now "almost completely" resolved, his physician said in a memo on Monday.

Biden tested positive for COVID on Thursday.

"When questioned, at this point he only notes some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness," Biden's physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, said in a memo released by the White House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)