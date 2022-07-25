Left Menu

Biden's COVID symptoms have 'almost completely' resolved, his physician says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-07-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 20:43 IST
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden's COVID-19 symptoms have now "almost completely" resolved, his physician said in a memo on Monday.

Biden tested positive for COVID on Thursday.

"When questioned, at this point he only notes some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness," Biden's physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, said in a memo released by the White House.

