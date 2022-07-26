Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Record number of COVID-hit Australians in hospital as Omicron surges

The number of Australians admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 hit a record of about 5,450 on Monday, official data showed, as the spread of highly contagious new Omicron sub-variants strains the healthcare system nationwide. The figure has grown since late June, as the BA.4 and BA.5 strains became dominant since they can evade immune protection, whether from vaccination or prior infection, while some experts say the latter can be as infectious as measles.

Studies find more clues to potential cause of severe hepatitis cases in children

The recent rise in cases of acute hepatitis among children is likely linked to a common childhood virus, two independent studies from British researchers have suggested. Countries across the world began reporting cases of severe liver inflammation, or hepatitis of unknown origin, in children in April 2022.

U.S. weighs declaring monkeypox a health emergency -Washington Post

The Biden administration is weighing whether to declare the monkeypox outbreak in the country a public health emergency, the Washington Post reported on Monday. The government is also planning to name a White House coordinator to oversee the country's response to the outbreak, according to the report.

China's Shenzhen orders big firms such as Foxconn into closed loop to curb COVID

The Chinese city of Shenzhen told 100 major companies including iPhone maker Foxconn to set up "closed-loop" systems as it battles COVID-19, according to a document attributed to the local government circulating online on Monday. While Reuters could not independently verify the document, a notice at a Shenzhen office of oil giant CNOOC Ltd seen by Reuters said that the building would be closed for seven days until July 31, with staff to work from home and continue with daily COVID testing.

EU states should act now for COVID-19 waves in winter-official

EU member states should start preparing now for a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in autumn and winter, the bloc's health chief said on Monday, saying there had been a "worrying increase" in outbreaks. European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides also warned there was no room for complacency, saying the pandemic was not over.

Bavarian Nordic monkeypox vaccine wins EU approval

Danish biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic said on Monday the European Commission had given permission for its Imvanex vaccine to be marketed as protection against monkeypox, as recommended last week by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The approval comes just one day after the World Health Organization issued a high-level alert declaring the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak as a global health emergency.

Pfizer loses U.S. appeal over co-pays for heart failure patients

A federal appeals court on Monday rejected Pfizer Inc's challenge to a U.S. anti-kickback law the drugmaker said prevented it from helping heart failure patients, many with low incomes, afford medicine that cost $225,000 per year. A unanimous three-judge panel of the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Pfizer's effort to directly cover co-pays for patients taking its Vyndaqel and Vyndamax drugs.

Chilean breast cancer survivors row as therapy for body and soul

For the Chilean women of "Fortale-Senos Chile", rowing isn't just a sport, but an activity that aids physical recovery from breast cancer and provides an important support group. The circular and repetitive movement helps the rehabilitation process, especially after surgery, while the community provides a sense of unity.

High Anxiety: How to handle the cost of a stressed-out dog

Arielle Carey has a seven-year-old neutered male American pitbull terrier named Odin who is sweet as pie at home in Atlanta – that is...until Odin gets freaked out by people and dogs he does not know. When Carey's former community in South Carolina did not allow privacy fencing, she moved back to Georgia. It was not a cheap journey: the move plus additional training totaled in the thousands of dollars.

About 1,700 people in France infected with monkeypox -minister

About 1700 people had been infected with monkeypox in France, Health Minister Francois Braun said on Monday. Braun said the government so far had opened about 100 vaccination centres for monkeypox and that more than 6,000 people have received a preventive vaccination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)