ExcellGene ties up with Bharat Biotech, University of Sydney for 'variant-proof' COVID-19 vaccine

ExcellGene ties up with Bharat Biotech, University of Sydney for 'variant-proof' COVID-19 vaccine
  • India

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations-funded ExcellGene will provide over USD 19 million by partnering with the University of Sydney and Bharat Biotech to develop a ''variant-proof'' SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) vaccine.

ExcellGene will produce complex ''chimeric'' spike antigens using its engineered ''CHOExpress-cell based technology'', a press release from Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech said on Tuesday. CEPI will provide up to USD 19.3 million in funding to develop a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate for Phase-I clinical trials.

The new CEPI partnership is a great opportunity to showcase what is possible in the manufacturing of highly-complex antigen structures, consisting of computer-designed individual monomers, for a potential variant-proof COVID-19 vaccine, Maria Wurm, CEO of ExcellGene said.

Prof Jamie Triccas, Sydney Institute for Infectious Diseases, The University of Sydney said, ''We are delighted to partner with ExcellGene, Bharat Biotech and the CEPI organisation to progress our platform for the development of broadly protective COVID-19 vaccines.'' The University of Sydney will provide a framework for pre-clinical assessment of vaccine candidates, together with access to Australia’s world-class early phase clinical trial community.

Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) said, ''Being a successful vaccine producer, particularly in the COVID-19 field, does not allow us to rest. We are therefore very pleased in having convinced the CEPI organisation that our partnership over three continents is a robust solution that promises to open a new door for a future cross-reactive vaccine.'' PTI GDK GDK HDA HDA

