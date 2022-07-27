China's Shenzhen reports 1 symptomatic, 3 asymptomatic COVID cases for July 26

China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, down from 19 a day earlier, official data showed on Wednesday.

Of Tuesday’s local infections, one was confirmed to be symptomatic, while three were asymptomatic, the Shenzhen Health Commission said.

Of the new Shenzhen cases, all were found in quarantined areas

