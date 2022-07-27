Left Menu

China's Shenzhen reports 1 symptomatic, 3 asymptomatic COVID cases for July 26

Reuters | Shenzhen | Updated: 27-07-2022 06:08 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 06:08 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, down from 19 a day earlier, official data showed on Wednesday.

Of Tuesday’s local infections, one was confirmed to be symptomatic, while three were asymptomatic, the Shenzhen Health Commission said.

Of the new Shenzhen cases, all were found in quarantined areas

