New monkeypox vaccine centre opens in Paris as infections rise

People lined up on Wednesday for the monkeypox vaccine at a new dedicated vaccine centre in Paris, which has been booked out for two days since opening. More than 1,800 people in France have caught the monkeypox virus, with most of the infections in the Paris region, representing around 10% of infections globally.

"If we can avoid spreading the disease and avoid going back into another pandemic (...) that would be cool," said Maxime, a 27-year-old student in the queue. More than 100 vaccine centres have been opened across the country in recent weeks and more than 6,000 people have been vaccinated.

The World Health Organization said on Saturday that monkeypox represents a global health emergency. So far this year, there have been more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox in more than 78 countries. The viral disease has spread chiefly among men who have sex with men in the recent outbreak, outside Africa where it is endemic.

France has said that the vaccine campaign will target groups that are most at risk, including gay men and sex workers. Vaccination centre worker Romain Fauchery said that the high turnout in the first two days was positive.

"It'd clear that people are conscious about the illness and they want to get vaccinated." Speaking outside the vaccine centre, Benjamin, 33, described getting the shot as a sort of activism.

"It is a virus that spreads strongly in the homosexual community today. Everyone needs to take responsibility," he said.

