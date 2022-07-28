China's Shenzhen reports 4 symptomatic, 8 asymptomatic COVID cases for July 27

China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 12 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, up from four a day earlier, official data showed on Thursday.

Of Wednesday’s local infections, four were confirmed to be symptomatic, while eight were asymptomatic, the Shenzhen Health Commission said.

Of the new Shenzhen cases, all except one were found in quarantined areas.

