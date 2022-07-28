Left Menu

China's Shenzhen reports 4 symptomatic, 8 asymptomatic COVID cases for July 27

Reuters | Shenzhen | Updated: 28-07-2022 06:11 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 06:11 IST
China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 12 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, up from four a day earlier, official data showed on Thursday.

Of Wednesday’s local infections, four were confirmed to be symptomatic, while eight were asymptomatic, the Shenzhen Health Commission said.

Of the new Shenzhen cases, all except one were found in quarantined areas.

