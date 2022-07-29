Left Menu

Odisha CM inaugurates superspeciality hospital, cancer centre

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-07-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 22:25 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences' superspeciality hospital and cancer centre, which have state-of-the-art infrastructure and high-end facilities.

The modern complexes in Bhubaneswar will offer the most advanced healthcare services to patients of Odisha and neighbouring states such as West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand, according to KIMS.

''These two institutions are yet another milestone in quality healthcare in the state of Odisha,'' Health Minister Naba Kishore Das said.

The addition of the new facilities will give a major boost to the quality healthcare services at an affordable price, KIMS said.

The 300-bed hospital will have 12 superspeciality departments, while the 300-bed cancer centre, headed by acclaimed radiation oncologist Bidhu Kalyan Mohanti, will have five distinct superspeciality departments.

''It is the only cancer centre to possess some high-end medical equipment in Odisha,'' KIMS said.

With the expansion, KIMS now has 1,600-bed hospitals and the modern complexes will offer the most advanced healthcare services, it added.

