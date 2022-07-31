Left Menu

Maha sees 1,849 COVID-19 cases, three fatalities

With the new additions, the count of BA.4 and BA.5 patients has increased to 258 and 199, respectively, he said.Maharashtras fatality rate stands at 1.84 per cent, he said.With 41,354 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 8,31,88,369.Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows Cases 80,47,455, todays cases 1,849, deaths 3, total deaths 1,48,104, tests 8,31,88,369, discharged 1,853, total recoveries 78,86,348.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 18:50 IST
Maha sees 1,849 COVID-19 cases, three fatalities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,849 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 322 in Mumbai, and three fatalities, taking the tally to 80,47,455 and the toll to 1,48,104, a health official said.

The fresh fatalities were reported from Mumbai (2) and Ratnagiri district (1).

With 1,853 people discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries in the state rose to 78,86,348 at the recovery rate of 98 percent, leaving Maharashtra with 13,003 active cases, the official said.

The state laboratories have detected 52 cases of BA.5 and 10 cases of BA. 4 sub-variants along with 79 patients of BA.2.75, the official said.

While eight cases of BA.2.75 sub-variant of novel coronavirus are from Solapur, the rest of the cases are from Pune. With the new additions, the count of BA.4 and BA.5 patients has increased to 258 and 199, respectively, he said.

Maharashtra's fatality rate stands at 1.84 percent, he said.

With 41,354 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 8,31,88,369.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Cases 80,47,455, today's cases: 1,849, deaths 3, total deaths 1,48,104, tests 8,31,88,369, discharged 1,853, total recoveries 78,86,348.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022