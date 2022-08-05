China reports 539 new COVID cases for Aug 4 vs 446 day earlier

Left Menu

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 05-08-2022 06:44 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 06:44 IST
Mainland China reported 539 coronavirus cases for Aug. 4, of which 222 were symptomatic and 317 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday. That compared with 446 new cases a day earlier - 111 symptomatic and 335 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Aug. 4, mainland China had confirmed 230,135 cases with symptoms.

Beijing and Shanghai both reported zero new local cases for Aug 4, according to local government data. The southern technology hub of Shenzhen also reported no new local infections, the same as a day earlier.

