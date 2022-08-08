Left Menu

China reports 940 new COVID cases for Aug 7 vs 868 a day earlier

China reported 940 new COVID-19 infections for Aug. 7, of which 380 were symptomatic and 560 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. That is compared with 868 cases a day earlier, 390 symptomatic and 478 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 08-08-2022 06:46 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 06:46 IST
China reports 940 new COVID cases for Aug 7 vs 868 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 940 new COVID-19 infections for Aug. 7, of which 380 were symptomatic and 560 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. That is compared with 868 cases a day earlier, 390 symptomatic and 478 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Sunday, mainland China had confirmed 231,266 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported two new local symptomatic cases, compared with one a day earlier, the local government said. Shanghai and the southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported no new cases. The country's holiday hot spot of Sanya, a city on the southern end of Hainan island, is fighting an outbreak and said it had reported 801 symptomatic and 409 asymptomatic cases between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7. The city imposed a lockdown this past Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022