219 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; active tally at 1,376
PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-08-2022 10:17 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 10:12 IST
As many as 219 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking the tally of infections to 7,36,562, a health official said on Sunday.
With the addition of the latest numbers on Saturday, the district currently has 1,376 active COVID-19 cases, he said.
No death was reported on Saturday and the fatality toll in the district stood at 11,937.
The recovery count in Thane has gone up to 7,23,771, he added.
