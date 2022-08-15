Left Menu

India records 14,917 new COVID-19 cases

India on Monday recorded 14,917 new COVID-19 cases with a daily positivity rate of 7.52 per cent, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India on Monday recorded 14,917 new COVID-19 cases with a daily positivity rate of 7.52 per cent, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With this, India's case tally is now at 4,42,68,381. Of these, 1,17,508 are active cases which account for 0.27 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.54 per cent. As many as 14,238 recoveries were logged in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,36,23,804. The death toll has climbed to 5,27,069 with 32 fatalities, the government data updated at 8 am stated.

Of the 1,98,271 COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, a positivity rate of 7.52 per cent was observed and weekly positivity rate is at 4.65 per cent. On the COVID-19 vaccination front, 25,50,276 doses were administered in last 24 hours. Further, over 208.25 crore total vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

