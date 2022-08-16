Left Menu

U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

"We will also increase the President's testing cadence and report those results," she said. Jill Biden is experiencing mild symptoms and has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid, Alexander said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-08-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 19:35 IST
U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. first lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 after developing cold-like symptoms late on Monday evening, her communications director Elizabeth Alexander said on Tuesday.

After testing negative earlier on Monday as part of her regular testing cadence, a later PCR test taken after she developed symptoms came back positive, the spokeswoman said. President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday on an antigen test, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Twitter.

Because President Biden is considered a close contact of the first lady according to CDC guidance, he will wear a mask for 10 days when indoors and when in close proximity to others, Jean-Pierre said. "We will also increase the President's testing cadence and report those results," she said.

Jill Biden is experiencing mild symptoms and has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid, Alexander said. The first lady is currently in South Carolina where the Bidens have been on vacation. She will return home after she receives two consecutive negative COVID tests, Alexander said. (Reporting By Paul Grant; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022