Covid: 191 new cases, 3 more deaths in Rajasthan

Rajasthan recorded 191 new Covid cases on Tuesday that pushed the infection tally to 13,02,114, while three more fatalities took the death toll to 9,596, officials said. Of the fresh deaths, one person each died in Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur and Sriganganagar, according to a Health department spokesperson. The number of active cases stands is 4,131, the official said.

Of the new cases, 75 were recorded in Jaipur, 27 in Udaipur, 24 in Pratapgarh, 13 in Alwar and 11 in Jodhpur besides other districts, the official said.

He said 643 more Covid patients were cured on Tuesday.

