Left Menu

Covid: 191 new cases, 3 more deaths in Rajasthan

Rajasthan recorded 191 new Covid cases on Tuesday that pushed the infection tally to 13,02,114, while three more fatalities took the death toll to 9,596, officials said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-08-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 22:31 IST
Covid: 191 new cases, 3 more deaths in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan recorded 191 new Covid cases on Tuesday that pushed the infection tally to 13,02,114, while three more fatalities took the death toll to 9,596, officials said. Of the fresh deaths, one person each died in Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur and Sriganganagar, according to a Health department spokesperson. The number of active cases stands is 4,131, the official said.

Of the new cases, 75 were recorded in Jaipur, 27 in Udaipur, 24 in Pratapgarh, 13 in Alwar and 11 in Jodhpur besides other districts, the official said.

He said 643 more Covid patients were cured on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022