Himachal Pradesh reports one death, 388 fresh coronavirus cases

Himachal Pradesh recorded 388 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday as an 85-year-old man succumbed to the infection here, officials said.So far, 4,167 people have died from the infection in the state, where the number of total cases reached 3,08,944. Currently, the state has 2,319 active cases.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 18-08-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 19:35 IST
Himachal Pradesh recorded 388 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday as an 85-year-old man succumbed to the infection here, officials said.

On Thursday, 4,335 samples were taken for testing, 388 of which tested positive for covid. As many as 299 people have recuperated from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 3,02,438.

