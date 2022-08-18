Left Menu

Ladakh reports 10 fresh Covid cases, 15 recoveries

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-08-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 23:22 IST
Ladakh reports 10 fresh Covid cases, 15 recoveries
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh reported 10 more fresh COVID-19 cases, while 15 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals, officials said here on Thursday.

The COVID-19 infection tally in the Union territory now stands at 29,095, they said.

Eight new infections were detected in Leh and two in Kargil, the officials said.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh.

The officials said the number of active cases of the disease has gone up to 70 in Ladakh – 65 in Leh and five in Kargil.

The total number of recoveries stands at 28,807, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Can Indonesia's Muslim leaders help combat climate change?

FEATURE-Can Indonesia's Muslim leaders help combat climate change?

 Global
4
Ukraine return students in panic as varsities plan to resume offline classes, exams

Ukraine return students in panic as varsities plan to resume offline classes...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022